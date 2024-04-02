ANGKASA CONTRIBUTES IFTAR MEALS TO BERNAMA STAFF

KUALA LUMPUR, Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (ANGKASA) today distributed 300 packs of iftar meals to the staff of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) here. ANGKASA president Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah said that the donation was the agency's 14th contribution since 2010 to cheer up media personnel who could not return home to break their fast with their loved ones. 'We know the nature of the work of these media practitioners, always work until late at night, can't return home early to break the fast, so they have to break their fast in the office. 'This contribution is hoped to bring cheer to our media friends and that they can see that ANGKASA shares what they feel,' said Abdul Fattah, who also expressed his appreciation to Bernama for covering news of the cooperative over the years. He said that during the Ramadan month, ANGKASA has allocated RM500,000 for the donation of iftar meals and necessities for the B40 group. 'We have spent more than half of the total allocation thus far and it is to help lighten their burden to welcome the upcoming Aidilfitri," he said. Commenting on the MyAngkasa Villa house construction project, Abdul Fattah said that thus far, more than 3,000 ANGKASA members are interested in building their own houses through the project. 'We will provide three MyAngkasa Villa models for those who want to build a house on their own land to choose from and the price ranges from RM50,000 to RM300,000," he said. Touching on the ongoing state-level cooperative convention since Feb 27, he said that it has been implemented in seven states and will continue in the remaining states after Aidilfitri. The resolution from the state-level convention will be brought to the National Cooperative Congress this July, in conjunction with National Cooperative Month, he said, adding that as of Dec 31, 2023, ANGKASA has 7.3 million members nationwide. Source: BERNAMA News Agency