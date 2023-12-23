Angelina Jolie decries global injustice

ISTANBUL: Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie decried how justice is sought for one group of people, but not for other groups, something she said is present "even in the UN." Speaking with Syrian journalist and filmmaker Waad Al Kateab, Jolie said human rights are not equally spread around the world, adding that 'human rights (are) sometimes for these (some) people ... (but) never for these (other) people." The reality is that the world operates based on "business interests," said Jolie, a former UN goodwill ambassador and later special envoy until last year, calling this an "ugly state" of affairs. She said that she found this "disheartening" and "upsetting," especially "as someone who has witnessed war crimes firsthand." Governments, politicians, and decision-makers make promises and declarations, but these often lead to "nothing changed and nothing different," she said. She noted that though people were often raised with the idea that "colonialism ended," the control and abuse of develop ing countries still persists. "The attitudes, the control and abuse of developing countries is maybe worse than ever in the grab for resources ... The business interests (are) set even in the United Nations, who has the final veto power. It's always been that way," she added. Jolie condemns Gaza bombardment Last month, Jolie condemned Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza and urged action against the collective punishment of Palestinian civilians. Posting a picture of the damage in Gaza online, she wrote: "This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee. Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave." "40% of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered. While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians - children, women, families - are being collectively punished and dehumanized, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against i nternational law," she said. She added: "By refusing to demand a humanitarian cease-fire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes." Source: Philippines News Agency