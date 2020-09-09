Angeles City to close public, private cemeteries on Undas

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. has ordered the closure of all public and private cemeteries in the city from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020 to avoid mass gatherings during the observance of Undas or All Souls’ and All Saints’ Day.

In Executive Order No. 19, Series of 2020 he signed on Tuesday, Lazatin said preventing mass gatherings and imposition of safe physical distancing are among the measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“While the city government respects the Filipino tradition of remembering our departed loved ones, the mass gatherings of people on these dates pose dangers to spread the disease due to lack of social distancing,” the order said.

Instead, the mayor urged Angeleños to consider alternative dates to visit the cemetery and honor their departed ones.

He also appealed to constituents to just pray and light candles for their departed loved ones in their respective homes.

Meanwhile, the mayor also ordered the suspension of all community events and activities to celebrate the annual twin fiestas—the Feast of La Naval and the Feast of Apung Mamacalulu on October 11 and 30, respectively.

In previous years, the city celebrated these twin fiestas with month-long events and activities.

Lazatin said the city government’s utmost priority is the safety, health, and welfare of Angeleños.

“Wala naman po tayong ibang gusto kung hindi matapos na ang pandemyang ito, kaya po magkaisa at magtulungan tayo sa pagsunod ng mga itinakda nating reglamyentos para sa kaligtasan nating lahat laban sa Covid-19 (We have no other desire but to end this pandemic. That is why, let us unite and work together in compliance with the regulations for the safety of all of us against Covid-19,” he said in the city government’s official social media account.

As of Tuesday, there were a total of 407 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city with 153 in active status.

The total number of those who recovered from the dreaded disease is 237 while the number of deaths is 17.

Source: Philippines News Agency