Angeles City suspends face-to-face classes on March 6-10

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga: The city government here on Wednesday issued a directive suspending face-to-face classes at all levels, both in private and public schools, from March 6-10.

In his memorandum, Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. said the move is in anticipation of the potential halt in transport and its subsequent effect on the commuting public, especially students attending their classes.

To avoid disruptions in the academic calendar, Lazatin encouraged the conduct of modular classes for public schools and online classes for private schools in lieu of face-to-face classes.

“It is necessary to suspend face-to-face classes during the period of the nationwide transport strike and instead, adopt modular and/or online classes,” the mayor said in his directive.

On Feb. 20, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued memorandum circular no. 2023-013 which gives public utility vehicle (PUV) operators only until June 30, 2023 to operate via a provisional authority.

Last Monday, various transport groups announced their intention to suspend transport operations nationwide for a period of one week starting March 6 in protest of the LTFRB’s memorandum.

Meanwhile, Lazatin likewise announced the deployment of buses for free rides throughout the city for all the residents.

The free ride will begin on March 6 from 5 a.m. to 12 midnight, for five routes to be covered by 10 deployed Philippine Rabbit buses along the Cutud-Sapang Maisac boundary; Balibago-Dau boundary; Cutcut-Porac boundary; Sto. Domingo-San Fernando boundary; and Mining-Malino boundary.

The mayor said this is to ensure that transportation services will be available for the public, prioritizing their safety and convenience amid the transportation

Source: Philippines News Agency