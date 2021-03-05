Angeles City starts house-to-house survey for Covid vax rollout

The city government started on Thursday the house-to-house survey of the 33 villages here for an updated database to be used for the rollout of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines.

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. said the move aims to get feedback from residents concerning the Covid-19 vaccines.

“Gusto kong marinig ang mga saloobin ng mga Angelenos tungkol sa gagawin nating pagbabakuna laban sa Covid-19 para matulungan natin silang mas maintindihan ang kabutihan na idudulot nito sa kanilang kalusugan(I would love to hear the thoughts of the Angelenos about the Covid-19 vaccination we will do so that we can help them better understand the good it will bring to their health),” Lazatin said in an official social media account post.

Survey questions include the number of persons in the household; preferred vaccine; and health conditions including allergies, comorbidities, and if the person had been afflicted with Covid-19.

On Monday, the city government started to conduct an online survey and registration for Covid-19 inoculation.

The online survey can be browsed at the official website of the Angeles City Government (angelescity.gov.ph), as well as on the Facebook page of City Information Office Angeles City.

“In having an updated database, we could strengthen our monitoring, and scrutinize a well-planned system for the rollout of the vaccines. Remember, our estimated number of residents is around 411,634,” Lazatin said.

He said the surveyors have started to visit all the hospitals and medical clinics in the city since the guideline set by the national government states that they will be prioritized to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

To ease the people’s concerns, the mayor will be the first to receive the shot with the other city officials and health workers.

The city government has created a working committee as it is in the process of securing a PHP600-million loan for the procurement of the vaccines after receiving a favorable endorsement from the officials of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) in January.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city is 2,180 with 161 active cases, 1,892 recoveries, and 127 deaths.

