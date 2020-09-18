Angeles City residents to get free WiFi access

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga – Residents in this city will soon enjoy free wireless internet connectivity.Irish Calaguas, chief adviser of Mayor Carmelo Lazatin, in a meeting on Friday with representatives of internet provider Pil-Chi Telecoms Inc., said 772 satellite connections are now being installed throughout the city for the free WiFi internet for all Angeleños.

Pil-Chi Telecoms, Inc. is partnering with local provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

Calaguas said Pil-Chi Telecoms has vowed to finish their installation by the first week of October before the start of classes.

She said that Mayor Lazatin ordered the giving of free internet access to all residents instead of the original plan to give it only to students.

“For students, the city government will issue internet access cards, meaning they will have their own access strictly for learning. Para mas mabilis ang access nila (For them to have fast access),” Calaguas said in a statement.

She said that the internet access cards will be distributed together with the tablets purchased by the city government for public school students from Grades 4 to 12 and the 3,200 students of the City College of Angeles (CCA).

A total of PHP161 million was allocated by the city government for the tablets of 48,000 public school students and PHP15 million for the tablets of CCA students.

The tablets will be issued to public schools and will be lent to students. At the end of the school year, students need to give the tablets back to the schools.

Meanwhile, the city government allocated PHP20 million for the free WiFi for all residents. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency