Angeles City exec asks DPWH to stop tree-cutting

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. on Friday asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- Pampanga 3rd District Engineering Office to immediately stop the cutting of 259 trees along the Friendship Circumferential Road in Barangay Anunas here.

As government officials, I believe we need to balance the need to promote development with keeping an open ear to the opinions of the public, Lazatin said.

The mayor also said he wants the preservation of these trees which will be cut to give way to the road widening in the area.

Let us look into possible alternatives that would satisfy the need to clear the area for road widening without killing these trees, he said.

In his letter addressed to district engineer Tito Jesus Salvador, he cited the outcry against the cutting of the trees by citizens.

The Save The Trees Coalition, he said, has started an online petition on social media calling for a suspension on the tree-cutting.

To date, the petition has been signed by more than 3,000 people.

And in light of this vehement opposition from our constituents, I would like to respectfully request your good office to immediately suspend the ongoing cutting of trees along the Circumferential Road, the mayor said in his letter.

Although this will surely help to lessen the traffic in our city, please do not compromise environmental conservation because of development. Leave no negative impact in our nature, he added.

