Angeles City employee nabbed for issuing fake vax cards

A city hall employee here was arrested for reportedly issuing fake vaccination cards to 13 individuals.

The fake vaccination cards contained the falsified signatures and license numbers of the city’s Covid-19 vaccinators.

“This is an insult to the dedication and hard work of our vaccinators in prioritizing the safety of our kababayans (town mates). Ikinalulungkot ko po na nangyari ito (I am saddened that this happened),” Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lazatin also issued a stern warning to other employees and asked them to follow the set guidelines of the government.

In a complaint filed by an authorized staff-encoder at the Angeles City Government’s Covid-19 Database center, the suspect was identified as Janine Lising, 21, assigned at the City Environment and Natural Resources Office, and a resident of Barangay Malabanias here.

The complaint was filed before Station 3 of the Angeles City Police Office, where the suspect is now in custody.

In the custodial investigation report signed by investigator Cpl. Aaron Joe Lingat, it said Lising was arrested and is now temporarily detained at the station for the crime of falsification of public documents.

The complainant, Patrick Dimal, said the alleged falsified vaccination cards of the 13 individuals were also found in the possession of the suspect.

Dimal also said in his complaint affidavit that when it came to his attention that there were vaccination cards with fake signatures and license numbers supposedly produced by Lising, he immediately reported to authorities.

Dimal said he also coordinated with the vaccinators whose signatures and license numbers were being used in the vaccination cards, namely Glenda Aromin and Anna Unika Marieya Cabigting.

Both Aromin and Cabigting verified and stated that the signatures were not theirs, after comparing their signatures on a blank sheet of paper against what was written on the suspected fake vaccination cards.

Dimal also sent a letter to Station 3, mentioning the names of individuals whom Lising had allegedly given fake vaccination cards.

“This is to inform your good office that the following individuals were issued by Janine Lising with fake vaccination cards and that there are no records of their vaccination at the Angeles City Covid Database Center,” the letter said.

The fake vaccination cards were confiscated by the city's Gender and Development Office

Source: Philippines News Agency