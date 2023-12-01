Angat Dam Initiates Water Release as Levels Exceed Normal High

Bulacan - Angat Dam, a crucial reservoir in the Philippines, has initiated water release operations for the second consecutive day after its water level surpassed the normal high threshold of 212 meters. The National Irrigation Administration-Central Luzon reported that as of Friday morning, the water elevation at Angat Dam had reached 212.78 meters, which is 0.78 meters above the normal high.

According to Philippines News Agency, the regional director of the National Irrigation Administration-Central Luzon, the dam is discharging water at a rate of 61.5 cubic meters per second into the downstream river system, which includes Ipo Dam and Bustos Dam. Bustos Dam plays a key role in providing irrigation to rice fields in Bulacan and parts of Pampanga. In light of the spilling operations, Col. Manuel Lukban (ret.), the chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, has issued a public advisory to avoid the vicinity of the Angat River. He also noted that the excess water from Angat Dam is directed towards Manila Bay via Ipo Dam and Bustos Dam.