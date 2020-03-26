Angara tests positive for Covid-19

Senator Sonny Angara on Thursday became the third member of the Philippine Senate who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“I regret to announce that today, March 26, I received my test result and it is positive for Covid-19,” Angara said in a statement.

He said he has been feeling some symptoms like mild fever, cough, headaches and general weakness, but has not been in contact with the public since taking the test last March 16.

“I ask for your prayers that together we are able to pull through this tremendous challenge,” he said, as he urged the public to continue supporting all efforts to fight the further spread of the virus.

He also asked the public to support the frontliners on the streets and in the emergency rooms, who he said are key to the effort in addressing the Covid-19 outbreak.

“With hope, sacrifice, and unity of effort, we shall overcome,” Angara said.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Aquilino Pimentel III were the other senators who had earlier confirmed that they had tested positive for the disease.

In a separate statement, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said he and all the other senators “are very supportive and boosting their morale.”

“I am optimistic that these fine young men will hurdle their predicaments,” Sotto said.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY