Angara seeks conversion of isolation facilities into evac centers

Senator Sonny Angara on Friday suggested the conversion of Covid-19 isolation facilities into evacuation centers as the virus is no longer as lethal as it was the previous two years.

Angara said the conversion of isolation centers into temporary sites during disasters and calamities will free up public schools that are commonly used as evacuation centers and avoid the disruption of classes.

“These days when people are infected with Covid, they usually have mild or no symptoms at all. Sinisipon, umuubo o kaya nilalagnat na karaniwan ay nawawala makaraang ilang araw ng pag-inom ng gamot o kaya ay pagpapahinga sa bahay. Hindi na kinakailangan na ma-ospital o ipasok sa mga (They have colds, cough or fever which are usually gone after a few days of taking medicines or resting at home. No need to be hospitalized or placed in) quarantine facilities,” Angara said in a statement.

Instead of just dismantling isolation and quarantine facilities, Angara said it would be better to assess if they can be used for other purposes.

“Having these isolation facilities available for use by the displaced families, together with the multipurpose courts or gymnasiums, will spare the schools and ensure the continuous education of our students,” Angara said.

Apart from the fewer reported daily cases, Angara noted there are fewer people getting seriously ill, primarily as a result of the vaccination of a significant portion of the population.

The Department of Health reported 782 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, including 186 in Metro Manila, while active cases are at 18,392.

Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, chair of the Committee on Health, supported Angara’s suggestions and said whatever resources available should be utilized.

“Bakit po hindi kung di naman po nagagamit? Mga rehab center nga noon di nagagamit, eh di gamitin natin (Why not if it is not being used? Even some rehabilitations centers are not being used. Let’s use them),” Go told reporters during his visit to Kawit, Cavite flood victims on Friday.

“Use all resources of government para po sa mga kababayan nating mahirap. Ang importante po dito ‘yung mga mahihirap nating kababayan. ‘Yung mga wala man lang ma-uwian. Walang bahay, nasira ‘yung bahay, apektado sila. ‘Yun po ang unahin natin (for our poor countrymen. The important thing is our poor people. Those who have nothing to go home to. No houses, destroyed houses, they are affected. Let us prioritize them),” he added

