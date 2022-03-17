﻿Andanar on Neri’s appointment: It’s presidential prerogative

Malacañang defended Wednesday the appointment of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Aimee Neri who was embroiled in extortion allegations.

In a virtual Palace press briefing, acting presidential spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar reiterated that Neri’s appointment underwent a vetting process.

Neri was also the “personal choice” of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte since the former Davao City mayor was able to work with her during his mayoral stint, Andanar added.

“The appointment of Commission on Elections Commissioner Aimee Neri, is a presidential prerogative. The commissioner is the personal choice of the President having served as the President’s lawyer in the gender’s office in Davao. Dumaan po sa vetting process and kaniyang appointment (Her appointment underwent vetting process),” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Monday sought Neri’ resignation, saying the new Comelec commissioner should “run for [her] life,” considering the “seriousness” of allegations against her.

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio claimed that his client, drug convict Herbert Colanggo, gave Neri PHP10 million to “fix” his robbery case before the Supreme Court.

Drilon, a member of the Commission on Appointments that has the power to confirm or reject appointments, said Neri should resign to save herself from “distraction that can jeopardize the Comelec’s constitutional duty to conduct a fair, credible and honest 2022 election.”

“The allegations against Commissioner Neri could affect the integrity of the Comelec,” Drilon said.

Neri had expressed readiness to dispute the allegations against her “at the proper time,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said Monday.

Neri was among three Comelec officials appointed by Duterte last week.

Prior to her new stint, she worked as an undersecretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in 2018.

Neri also served as assistant secretary of the Department of Justice in 2016 and deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration in 2017.

Source: Philippines News Agency