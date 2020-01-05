Andanar lauds China’s innovations in media sector

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar has hailed China's initiatives to introduce reforms in its media and communications industry.

In a letter, Martin Andanar, who is the secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office of the Philippines, congratulated Shen Haixiong, the president of China Media Group (CMG), for the organization's coverage of major events in China, China Plus, overseas all-in-one English-language media brand of Beijing's state media China Radio International (CRI), said.

He (Andanar) said it provides opportunities for people around the world to gain an in-depth understanding of China's history, its principles, and its ideals, it added.

Shen, in a New Year's message to China's global audience, ensured that Beijing is exhausting all efforts to transform its government-run broadcast firms into world-class mainstream media organizations.

Shen added that the CMG would continue to have exchanges with international media in a bid to remove misunderstandings and prejudice, and turn more people into friends.

CMG is a state media conglomerate merging state-owned China Central Television, China National Radio, CRI, and China Global Television Network.

In November last year, Andanar said the Philippines and China have agreed to have stronger ties in the media sector.

To date, the PCOO has multiple bilateral media communications deals with China, which covers commitments to pursue personnel exchanges, workshops, seminars, information exchanges, rebroadcasts, joint production, and mutual visits.

Andanar, as quoted by China Plus, praised CMG's implemented programs, including the launch of multiple cutting-edge media platforms such as the 5G video application Yangshipin.

The Communications chief was hopeful that China would further improve the services of its state media firms.

Andanar said he hopes CMG will make further progress in 2020 as it strives to become a world-class mainstream media organization inspired by innovation, the report read.

Source: Philippines News Agency