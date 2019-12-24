Andanar hopes for ‘unity, optimism’ among Pinoys on Christmas

On the eve of Christmas celebration, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar on Tuesday expressed optimism that Filipinos will foster a strong sense of oneness and positivity.

In his message a day ahead of Christmas Day, Andanar urged Filipinos to remember the lessons from Jesus' birth.

Andanar made the call as he extended his greetings to Filipinos celebrating the Yuletide season.

It's the time of the year again when we get together with our families and friends to remember the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Andanar said in a statement. This joyful occasion calls for us to reflect and ponder over the lessons and morals we can learn from the Bible about Christ's birth."

Andanar hopes that modesty and benevolence would prevail in the country.

He also stressed the need for Filipinos to continue observing the bayanihan spirit, a practice of teamwork which has been innate in the Philippine culture.

May everyone exudes the humility, compassion, and kindness Christ has displayed as we impart His love and blessings in the spirit of bayanihan towards our countrymen, he said. Let us all further exemplify the Filipino spirit of Christmas, one that is filled with harmony, unity, optimism amidst challenges, and hope for the future."

The Philippines is known for having the world's longest and merriest Christmas season.

December 24 and 25 have been declared as special non-working and regular holidays, respectively, to give Filipinos more time to celebrate Christmas.

Pulse Asia's December 3 to 8 survey found that 48 percent of 1, 200 Filipinos were convinced that this coming Christmas will be "more prosperous" than last year, 1 percentage point down from 49 percent registered in December 2018.

Only 11 percent believed that this year's Christmas will be "poorer" than last year, while 41 percent thought it will just be "the same as last year, the poll showed.

On Nov. 19, President Rodrigo Duterte expressed hope that his fellow countrymen would remain cheerful despite the challenges they face and would find joy when they share a simple Noche Buena, a celebration observed by the nation on Christmas Eve.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Dec. 17. said the President also wished for Filipinos' comfortable life.

Source: Philippines News agency