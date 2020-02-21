Andanar holds ‘fruitful’ meeting with Paris based media watchdog

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar submitted the Presidential Task Force on Media Security's (PTFoMS) report on the condition of media freedom and the protection of journalists in the Philippines to media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (Reporters Sans FrontiAres) in Paris, France on Tuesday (February 18).

During his meeting with Paris based media watchdog, Andanar also discussed the efforts of the government to end impunity in the country amid negative narratives against the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Our meeting with the Reporters Without Borders was fruitful. We presented the government's existing efforts of the administration to safeguard press freedom in the country, Andanar said.

Andanar also co chairs the PTFoMS which Duterte formed in October 2016 to protect the life, liberty, and security of media workers in the country.

We hope that this engagement will iron out concerns about the stance of the government when it comes to media freedom. Clearly, it is the primary policy of the Duterte administration to protect the journalists and promote their welfare, Andanar said.

He also emphasized that the media environment in the Philippines remains one of the most vibrant in the world and press freedom is very much alive.

The very first Administrative Order of the President, just a couple of months after assuming presidency, is to create the PTFoMS, he added.

The PTFoMS report featured the updates on the media work related killings that happened during the Duterte administration, and the government efforts to solve them.

It also highlighted the court ruling on the Ampatuan massacre case that convicted 49 people including members of the Ampatuan family.

The report also showed the status of the threats made against media workers.

It also featured its new campaign for 2020 that pursues the twin efforts of ensuring the delivery of justice and promoting the professional and economic welfare for journalists.

The PTFoMS' reinforced campaign in safeguarding press freedom involves more engagements nationwide, such as seminars on media security and safety, deploying more manpower to closely monitor developments in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and Metro Manila.

We recognize the importance of journalism in terms of accountability, democracy, and rule of law. We will sustain our policy of securing journalists across the country by championing the Media Workers Welfare Act in Congress, Andanar said.

The Media Workers Welfare Act seeks to address the economic vulnerabilities of media workers, especially those in the provinces. It also ensures the capacity in availing housing programs, job security, and health benefits.

Reporters Without Borders is an international non profit, non governmental organization based in Paris that advocates for media freedom.

During the meeting, Andanar was joined by Philippine Ambassador to France Maria Theresa Lazaro, Assistant Secretary JV Arcena, and First Secretary and Consul Hans Mohaimin Siriban.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY