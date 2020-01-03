Andanar hails The Daily Tribune founder’s ‘fearlessness’

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar on Friday mourned the passing of NiAez Cacho-Olivares, a veteran journalist and founder of local broadsheet The Daily Tribune.

In a statement, Andanar said Olivares' fearlessness to comment on pressing issues in the country would be remembered by the nation.

We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of one of the country's veteran journalists, Ms. NiAez Cacho-Olivares, the PCOO chief said.

Her strength in spirit and her strength in character was seen in how she pursued the continuance of her publication. Her fearlessness in sharing her socio-political opinions on public matters is something that her colleagues and friends will continue to remember and admire, he added.

Olivarez, 78, died on Friday after suffering from a lingering illness, according to a Facebook post by The Daily Tribune.

Olivarez started The Daily Tribune in 1999 before selling the publication to the Concept and Information Group in June 2018.

Apart from The Daily Tribune, Olivares also wrote for various broadsheets, including the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Bulletin Today, Business Day, and Business World.

She was known for her hard-hitting commentaries against government officials, including former presidents Benigno Aquino III and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Andanar said a dauntless critic like Olivares was a loss to the media industry.

Prior to succumbing to her illness, Ms. NiAez Cacho-Olivares was the publisher, editor-in-chief, and founder of The Daily Tribune. In her career she also worked as a contributing writer and political columnist in various newspaper outlets, where she established herself as a dauntless critic, he said.

We are with her family in this time of grief. Her passing is a loss to the industry and to those who knew her personally, Andanar added.

Source: Philippines News Agency