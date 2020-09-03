Andanar hails PH innovation policy to improve economy

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar on Thursday attributed the Philippines’ improved global innovation ranking to the success of the country’s national innovation policy and solid economic fundamentals.

This, after the Philippines now ranks 50th in the Global Innovation Index (GII), up four notches from its ranking in 2019.

The GII ranks 131 world economies based on seven pillars, namely: creative outputs, institutions, human capital and research, infrastructure, market sophistication, business sophistication, and knowledge and technology output.

“We welcome the publication of the 13th edition of the Global Innovation Index on September 1, which shows the country jumped by four places from last year’s ranking of 54th to breach the list of top 50 innovators among the 131 economies this year,” Andanar said.

The GII 2020 found that the Philippines joined China, Vietnam, and India as countries with the biggest improvement in ranking.

Andanar was elated that the Philippines has been recognized for its performance that “exceeds expectations for its level of economic development.”

“This international recognition affirms the success of our national innovation policy and highlights our country’s solid economic fundamentals,” he said.

Andanar ensured that the Philippines would continue to give importance to its economic competitiveness and innovativeness by leveraging, improving, and investing in research and development, digitalization, and human resources.

“This attests to the effective collaborative work of government agencies and other stakeholders in harnessing the power of innovation in driving the Philippines’ inclusive, sustainable, and dynamic economy,” he said.

Andanar said the Philippines would also continue to provide an “enabling and nurturing” environment for innovators, including micro, small, and medium enterprises.

He added that the country would further enhance its partnership with international organizations such as the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in line with the Duterte administration’s development agenda.

“Aligned with this agenda, we deem it necessary to create an atmosphere of innovation conducive to the development of a healthy ecosystem of businesses, regulators, and innovators,” Andanar said.

Andanar said the Philippines’ improved global innovation ranking shows its economy can recover from the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) which continues to grapple the country.

“The country’s strengthened framework for innovation governance, as recognized by its improved ranking in the GII, is expected to sustain the momentum for growth and anchor prospects for sound economic recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and to contribute to the government’s overall goal of uplifting the lives of millions of Filipinos,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency