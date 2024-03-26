Ancillary reserve to ensure stable power supply in Iloilo City

ILOILO: The city government here is pushing for the fast-tracking of the approval of the ancillary reserve agreement between More Electric and Power Corporation and Global Business Power Corporation. The two firms need approval from the Department of Energy, while the Energy Regulatory Commission has to set the charges. "I think because of the present situation, the approval for the ancillary reserve requirements for the city, the agreement between More (Power) and Global (Business Power Corporation) will be hastened,' Mayor Jerry Treñas said in a media interview Tuesday, referring to continuous power interruptions. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines energized on March 7 its Calatrava-Cadiz 230 kilovolt (kV) line that will transmit power from Cebu through the Magdugo substation to Calatrava going to Cadiz, EB Magalona, and Barotac Viejo in Iloilo. The 230 kV line has the capacity for a 450-megawatt supply. 'To make it more stable, we need the ancillary reserve that will come from the diesel plant of Global,' Treñas said. The mayor met anew with energy players on Tuesday to address power issues affecting Panay Island. On March 22, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla expressed hoped for an on-island power for Panay with biases for renewable energy. He said another option is diesel because it heats faster than coal. Source: Philippines News Agency