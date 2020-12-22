Anantara Vacation Club Launches New Mobile App Experience for Club Points Owners

Anantara Vacation Club, Southeast Asia’s premier points-based vacation ownership programme, has announced the official release of its new mobile app for Club Points Owners around the globe.

Bangkok, TH, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anantara Vacation Club, Southeast Asia’s premier points-based vacation ownership programme, has announced the official release of its new mobile app for Club Points Owners around the globe. The app is the culmination of 7+ months of research and development, and was accelerated by Anantara Vacation Club’s continued partnership with Kognitiv, a technology company focused on collaborative commerce, who are reshaping how consumer loyalty is created and nurtured.

The new mobile app offers full web-functionality, seamlessly incorporated into an enhanced user-friendly interface. Once downloaded, Club Points Owners can access and edit their profile, browse destinations, view real-time rates and availability, complete points conversions, live chat with Club Services and much more. Additional features are currently in development and will be rolled out in the coming months.

“Having already revamped our website and implemented new technology into our internal systems, the next logical step was to continue to enhance our tech development with the launch of a mobile application that can better streamline our services to Club Points Owners on the go.” said Maurizio Bisicky, Chief Operating Officer at Anantara Vacation Club. “Right now, we are in the process of future-proofing the business. From better booking processes to flexible points usage and unique branded experiences, we’re focused on putting the needs of our Club Points Owners first.”

Officially launched on 18 December 2020, the Anantara Vacation Club mobile application is available for download on both iOS and Android. To learn more about Anantara Vacation Club’s enhanced mobile experience, watch the official launch video, or get the app here.

About Anantara Vacation Club

Anantara Vacation Club is Asia’s premier vacation ownership programme. It was launched in 2010 by Minor International PCL, the owner of Minor Hotels. The Club offers a portfolio of eight luxurious Club Resorts across Thailand, Indonesia, and New Zealand and provides Club Points Owners and their guests with the opportunity to explore top holiday destinations. Club Points Owners’ travel opportunities are further enhanced through the use of the flexible Club Escapes and Global Traveller programmes, which provide access to hundreds of partner resorts and hotels internationally.

For more information, please visit www. anantaravacationclub.com, or follow Anantara Vacation Club’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Weibo.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is an international hotel owner, operator and investor with a portfolio of 549 hotels under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, NH Collection, NH, nhow, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International brands in 55 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, South and North America. With dynamic plans to expand existing brands and explore strategic acquisitions throughout opportunistic markets, Minor Hotels pursues a vision of a more passionate and interconnected world. For more information, please visit www.minorhotels.com.

Andrew Schiff Southeast Asia - Anantara Vacation Club +66 (0) 2365 7500 ext. 5806 aschiff@anantaraclub.com Cathy Shao Greater China Region - Anantara Vacation Club +86 21 2308 7726 cshao@anantaraclub.com