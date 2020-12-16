Anantara Vacation Club and Wanda Hotels & Resorts expand cooperation, providing Club Points Owners with more vacation options in China

Anantara Vacation Club has announced that it will expand its cooperation with Wanda Hotels & Resorts to provide Club Points Owners with more domestic hotel choices in mainland China.

Bangkok, TH, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anantara Vacation Club, Southeast Asia’s premier points-based vacation ownership programme, has announced that it will expand its cooperation with Wanda Hotels & Resorts, one of China’s largest luxury hotel management companies, to provide Club Points Owners with more domestic hotel choices in mainland China.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world. Anantara Vacation Club, which has a large presence in Southeast Asia, worked quickly to adjust strategy, by actively expanding with partners in China. ‘The China Collection’ was established for China-based Points Owners, with the first batch of hotels including a portfolio of over 15 partner hotels in mainland China. This new domestic collection enables Anantara Vacation Club Points Owners to enjoy a wealth of travel options throughout the country while international travel restrictions remain in place. Recently, Anantara Vacation Club announced that it will continue to expand its cooperation with Chinese partner, Wanda Hotels & Resorts. The joint-partnership with Wanda Hotels & Resorts will continue until the end of 2021, with 22 new properties being introduced in popular tourist destinations such as Chongqing, Guilin, Nanjing, Wuhan, Zhengzhou and Taiyuan.

“2020 has been a very challenging year for the hospitality and tourism industries. Despite the lingering effects of the pandemic, Anantara Vacation Club has not slowed its development pace. Currently, we are monitoring the consumer environment and using innovation to quickly meet the needs of our Club Points Owners around the globe.” said Maurizio Bisicky, Chief Operating Officer of Anantara Vacation Club. “Our cooperation with Wanda Hotels & Resorts has proven to be a successful example. Since the launch of ‘The China Collection’, our Club Points Owners have booked more than 1,300 room nights with Wanda Hotels & Resorts. The reception we have received has been very positive.”

The newly added properties are now open for bookings, and will be available for stays from 1 January 2021 until 31 December 2021.

As Anantara Vacation Club continues to meet the needs of Club Points Owners in China and around the globe, new Preview Operations are being established to provide China-based guests with a more comprehensive understanding of Anantara Vacation Club, and the benefits afforded by Club Points Ownership. In partnership with Wanda Hotels & Resorts, a new Preview Centre has already opened to the general public in Kunming, with additional Preview Centres in Chongqing and Nanjing scheduled to open early next year.

About Anantara Vacation Club

Anantara Vacation Club is Asia’s premier vacation ownership programme. It was launched in 2010 by Minor International PCL, the owner of Minor Hotels. The Club offers a portfolio of eight luxurious Club Resorts across Thailand, Indonesia, and New Zealand and provides Club Points Owners and their guests with the opportunity to explore top holiday destinations. Club Points Owners’ travel opportunities are further enhanced through the use of the flexible Club Escapes and Global Traveller programmes, which provide access to hundreds of partner resorts and hotels internationally.

For more information, please visit www. anantaravacationclub.com, or follow Anantara Vacation Club’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and We ibo.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is an international hotel owner, operator and investor with a portfolio of 549 hotels under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, NH Collection, NH, nhow, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International brands in 55 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, South and North America. With dynamic plans to expand existing brands and explore strategic acquisitions throughout opportunistic markets, Minor Hotels pursues a vision of a more passionate and interconnected world. For more information, please visit www.minorhotels.com.

Andrew Schiff Southeast Asia - Anantara Vacation Club +66 (0) 2365 7500 ext. 5806 aschiff@anantaraclub.com Cathy Shao Greater China Region - Anantara Vacation Club +86 21 2308 7726 cshao@anantaraclub.com