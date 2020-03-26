Ample supply of commodities during quarantine assured

Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Thursday assured his constituents that there will be no shortage of basic commodities during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

He said the city has enough inventory of basic goods and commodities as passage concerns had been addressed.

In a media statement, Magalong said he was initially worried about a possible shortage of commodities as the inventory was only good for two weeks when the quarantine began.

However, Magalong said the flow of supplies is unhampered, replenishing the city’s stocks.

He also said they will start the pilot run of the rolling market caravan on April 3 where they will bring basic goods and commodities to the villages.

“Venues of the inaugural run will be at the Irisan Covered Court, Bayan Park Aurora Hill covered court, Loakan covered court and Pacdal covered court,” he said.

Magalong noted that rolling markets will later serve all the 20 districts and Barangay Irisan, the biggest village with more than 20,000 registered voters.

“This project is coordinated by the Baguio City government through the Liga ng mga Barangay and the Special Services Division of the City Mayor’s Office in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Baguio-Benguet retailers and farmers group,” he said.

To allow the public access to other supplies, the mayor also issued Executive Order (EO) No. 69, series of 2020, allowing hardware stores, office supply stores, electrical supply stores, and auto supply stores to temporarily operate from March 27 to 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“These establishments can temporarily operate provided that they will implement strict hygiene and sanitation, and practice social distancing within their stores,” he said.

He, however, said only the essential workers of the said establishments must be made to report for work during the said dates.

Meanwhile, DTI-Cordillera Administrative Region director Myrna Pablo said the stoppage of operation of some suppliers of bread products was not due to the unavailability of flour but because of the owner’s desire to protect the employees from contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

She said the distributor has more than 3,500 sacks supposedly for the local bakeshop that stopped operations.

Pablo said the owner is having a problem with how to dispose of the supply to prevent spoilage.