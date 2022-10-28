AMLC help sought in money trail probe on Lapid slay case

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said it has asked the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to conduct a financial investigation into Joel Escorial, the self-confessed gunman in the killing of broadcaster Percival Mabasa also known as “Percy Lapid”.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said this came after Escorial revealed that he and five other people were promised PHP550,000 to kill Mabasa.

“We formally requested the AMLC to help us conduct a financial investigation because the self-confessed gunman has already surrendered his passbook and he has also given authorization to check his transactions in his account, so that is what we requested. It may help us trace the people who deposited with him this PHP550,000 that went into his account,” Fajardo said in mixed English and Filipino in a television interview.

However, Fajardo said they still have to seek permission from the court to be able to look into other bank accounts that may have been used to transact with Escorial.

“For huge sums of money that were deposited to the account, we have to file a petition before the Court of Appeals to allow us to get from the respective banks to identify that there was a transaction and it was used to deposit the money in our gunman’s account),” Fajardo explained.

In an earlier presser, Escorial said the amount was transferred to his account after killing Mabasa. He later transferred portions of it to other people.

In the same interview, Fajardo said the mobile phones used by Escorial and the one used by the sister of the alleged middleman Cristito Villamor Palaña are now undergoing forensic examination by the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG).

The PNP said the recorded conversations between the persons of interest, as well as the bank transactions that were undertaken with regard to the case, will all be pieced together during the investigation.

Escorial earlier tagged brothers Edmon and Israel Dimaculangan, and a certain Orly, as his companions in the hit job.

Mabasa was gunned down at the gate of a subdivision on Aria Street, Barangay Talon Dos, in Las Piñas City on Oct. 3.

