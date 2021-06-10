Amlan Invests in Growing Animal Protein Market in China With Technical Staff Additions and Logistics Expansion

Amlan Adds to Team in China

CHICAGO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A growing market for animal protein in China is motivating poultry and pork producers to rapidly adopt natural technology advancements to meet growing demand while addressing increasing production challenges. Amlan International, a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that promote the optimal intestinal health of poultry and livestock and improve the economics of production, is helping producers meet those challenges with the addition of experienced technical professionals and the expansion of its logistics operations throughout the country.

Amlan recently appointed eight sales, marketing and technical employees to its staff in China. They include Michael Hua, Regional Technical Service Manager, and King Zhu, Technical Service Manager. As a team lead, Hua will support and coach the sales team and channel partners to successfully build and expand the local technical service experience. Zhu joins Hua’s technical service team and brings years of experience in swine production.

“China is the world’s largest producer of pork and the top three in poultry production, and operations continue to grow in the country. We’re committed to bringing the resources and expertise needed to help producers rise to the challenge to meet growing demand and evolving customer preferences,” says Fred Kao, Amlan’s Vice President of Global Sales.

Amlan has also invested in expanding the capabilities of its three logistics centers, located strategically within China to meet the increased demand. Amlan established its China subsidiary, Amlan Trading (Shenzhen) Company, Ltd., in 2013 and since added logistic warehouses in Tianjin, northeast China; Shenzhen in the southeast; and Chongqing in the southwest. The supply hubs allow Amlan to quickly adjust to shifting product demands within the country.

“The size of China’s consumer base and its rising middle class are contributing to an increased demand in animal protein in that market. The strategic new hires and investment in our infrastructure in China help support our mission of providing excellence in technical and customer service to keep pace with the growth of the business and evolving regulations,” says Harold Zhou, Director of Operations for China, Amlan International. “Amlan’s advancements in feed additive research and formulation are helping to transform animal protein production by providing proven and reliable alternatives to in-feed antibiotics used to promote growth and productivity in poultry and swine production.”

The additional team members will provide enhanced knowledge and service for customers across the country. In addition to Hua and Zhu, Amlan also recently added the following to the China team:

Teng Yingyun , Area Sales Manager, General South of China. Teng has 15 years of experience at another leading animal health company.

, Area Sales Manager, General South of China. Teng has 15 years of experience at another leading animal health company. Chen Yazhou , Sales Manager. He brings 10-plus years of sales experience to Amlan to support poultry and swine customers.

, Sales Manager. He brings 10-plus years of sales experience to Amlan to support poultry and swine customers. Luo Qiong, Sales Manager. Lou spent years at a top animal health company working as a technical representative where he managed key customer relationships.

Sales Manager. Lou spent years at a top animal health company working as a technical representative where he managed key customer relationships. Sissi Fang , Senior Marketing Specialist. Sissi was a member of a top animal health company for seven years, where she built experience in marketing communications.

, Senior Marketing Specialist. Sissi was a member of a top animal health company for seven years, where she built experience in marketing communications. Coy Xiao, HR and Paralegal Manager. Coy brings years of leading human resource efforts for various companies.

HR and Paralegal Manager. Coy brings years of leading human resource efforts for various companies. Jane Yang, Finance Manager. Using her extensive financial background, Jane will work to further support Amlan’s business expansion in China.

Amlan International offers mineral-based feed additives to poultry and livestock producers. Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets.

