Amlan® International Welcomes New Director of Sales for Latin America

Dr. Robin Jarquin appointed to drive sales and expand operations in the LATAM market

Dr. Robin Jarquin

CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amlan® International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America and a global leader in natural, mineral-based feed additives that optimize the intestinal health of poultry and livestock, announces the appointment of Dr. Robin Jarquin as its Director of Sales, LATAM. In this role, Dr. Jarquin will work to advance Amlan’s development strategies and present mineral-based solutions for customers in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. Dr. Jarquin will also be responsible for recruiting and hiring new industry partnerships and talent to expand operations in the LATAM market.

Amlan is proud to be expanding operations in LATAM, a region that produced 28 million tons of broiler meat in 2021 alone. With its recent registration of innovative products like anticoccidial alternative Phylox® in Mexico and Chile, Amlan continues to deliver on its mission to provide high quality mineral-based feed additives to producers around the world.

“Dr. Jarquin’s deep understanding of the poultry industry and vast experience in sales and technical support will propel Amlan’s efforts in supporting LATAM’s broiler meat production which accounts for 22 percent of the world’s production,” said Heath Wessels, Vice President of Sales, The Americas. “With Dr. Jarquin’s expertise, we are eager to reinforce our unique product benefits with stakeholders and decision makers to drive strategic opportunities for market share expansion in the region.”

Over the last five years, pork production in Latin America has grown over 20 percent and is responsible for nearly 40 percent of all the pork meat produced in the Americas.

“In addition to poultry, swine is a strong area of growth for Amlan in LATAM with our products Calibrin®-Z and NeoPrime® which are available in select international markets,” said Dr. Wade Robey, Vice President of Agriculture, Oil-Dri, and President of Amlan International. “Dr. Jarquin will also play a critical role in leading product strategies and development efforts for swine in LATAM as pork meat production continues to rise in the region.”

Dr. Jarquin spent over 17 years at a major poultry production company, most recently serving as Vice President of North American Sales and Tech Services. In this role, Dr. Jarquin was responsible for establishing new business partnerships and managing all commercial and technical service activities for the North American region. Previously, Dr. Jarquin held positions as a microbiologist, Director of World Technical Services, and Sales Manager (CAMEX region).

About Amlan® International

Amlan International is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process its unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements. For more information on Amlan International, please visit www.amlan.com .

Media Contact

Reagan Culbertson

VP, Strategic Marketing

Press@amlan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ cdf0b4fe-e21e-449b-a43f- 89481e298581

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8793059