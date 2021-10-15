Amlan International to Showcase Health and Performance Benefits of Mineral-Based Feed Additives at Leman China Swine Conference

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the upcoming 10th Leman China Swine Conference and 2021 World Swine Industry Expo, Amlan International will highlight how its natural, mineral-based feed additives are improving intestinal health in swine and helping producers overcome key economic production challenges. The conference and expo, to be held on October 20-22, 2021, in the Chongqing International Expo Center, are expected to attract approximately 6,000 conference attendees and more than 50,000 expo visitors.

As the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America, Amlan International’s scientifically proven products are backed by Oil-Dri’s 80 years of experience in mineral science. Amlan’s scientists use Oil-Dri’s mineral expertise to develop reliable, research-backed products that improve the quality and safety of animal protein by producing mineral-based feed additives for livestock and poultry that enhance intestinal health, control biotoxins, improve feed efficiency and promote growth without the use of antibiotics.

“Swine producers in China are currently facing the lowest market price and highest price of feed ingredients they’ve seen in the past five years,” said Harold Zhou, Regional Operations Director of China. “This makes access to natural, antibiotic-free feed additives that can maintain swine health and improve performance while adding value even more important for producers.”

Based and operating in the United States, Amlan has access to the millions of tons of mineral reserves that Oil-Dri selectively mines, processes and sells in a diverse range of industries throughout the world. Vertical integration allows Oil-Dri and Amlan to own every step of the production process and consistently deliver natural, mineral-based feed additives for protein-producing animals around the world.

“Our proprietary mineral technology is the foundation of our value-adding solutions,” said Fred Kao, Vice President of Global Sales. “By leveraging our owned mineral technology and committing to the highest quality standards, we develop safe and reliable natural, mineral-based feed additive solutions for livestock and poultry.”

Amlan’s mineral technology is used in their products either alone or with synergistic blends of select feed ingredients, to reduce pathogenic challenges, strengthen the intestinal barrier and prime the immune system to naturally defend against disease. Multiple governments, including the United States, the European Union, China, Korea and Indonesia, have recognized the unique mineral-based technology within Amlan’s products Varium® for poultry and NeoPrime® for swine and have issued a patent for the products’ modes of action.

Participants in the 10th Leman China Swine Conference and 2021 World Swine Industry Expo will share new developments and research on a variety of topics, including genetics and breeding, production, disease prevention, monitoring and diagnosis, nutrition and feed production, and marketing and economic analysis.

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

Reagan Culbertson

Media Contact

press@amlan.com