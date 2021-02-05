Amlan International Names Ricardo Ivanovski as Regional Technical Service Manager for Brazil

RICARDO IVANOVSKI

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amlan International, a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that improve the intestinal health and efficiency of poultry and livestock, has named Ricardo Ivanovski as the new Technical Service Manager for Brazil.

Ricardo will execute technical service support and ensure strong customer service in the region for Amlan in this role. His hiring will further support Amlan’s mission to bring its proprietary mineral-based feed additive solutions to protein producers and distributors in Brazil to ensure long-term customer value and profitability.

“Ricardo’s prior experience in animal health and technical services will provide great value to Amlan International and allow us to further strengthen our technical service support in Brazil,” says Fred Kao, Vice President of Global Sales, Amlan International. “Ricardo recognizes the consumer demand for high-quality animal protein, and we are excited to have him join our effort in delivering revolutionary mineral-based feed additives to producers in Brazil.”

Ricardo brings years of industry experience to Amlan, from working as an animal nutritionist to technical services positions where he developed business strategies and support areas for animal health companies. Most recently, Ricardo was the Technical Services Manager for a well-known global animal nutrition company, where he supported the sales team and assisted in developing business strategies in the region. Previously, he worked as an animal nutritionist, evaluating ingredients and formulating diets for broilers and breeders. Ricardo is a graduate of the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná with a degree in Animal Science, and a master’s in Applied Nutrition at the Feed Animal Interest Zootechnical.

“Amlan is at the forefront of developing and introducing natural mineral-based feed additive solutions. We are committed to investing in a talented team of industry professionals to supply these products to producers around the world,” says Daniel Jaffee, President & CEO, Oil-Dri Corporation of America. Jaffee also serves as President and General Manager of Amlan, Oil-Dri’s animal health business. “We are excited to welcome Ricardo to our team of professionals to help maximize our operations in Brazil.”

Amlan International offers mineral-based feed additives to poultry and livestock producers. Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral to remove impurities from fluids, including the processing of edible oils and purification of jet fuel. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

