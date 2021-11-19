Amlan International Enhances Strategic Focus on China With Xin Wu Appointed Technical Sales Manager

Xin Wu, Amlan International

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Animal protein producers in northern China have further support available to help them improve animal health and production economics with Xin WU joining the Amlan International team as Technical Sales Manager (North). Xin has joined Amlan Trading (Shenzhen) Company Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Amlan International that began operating in China in 2013.

Poultry and swine producers in China are currently experiencing high feed costs and increased demand for natural, antibiotic-free protein. This makes it even more important for producers to have access to natural drug-free feed additives that can maintain health and improve performance while adding value. As the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America, Amlan’s mineral-based feed additives are backed by Oil-Dri’s 80-plus years of mineral science expertise. Amlan’s scientists use this extensive knowledge to develop innovative mineral-based feed additives that enhance intestinal health, control biotoxins and improve feed efficiency, all while adding value for animal protein producers.

“The animal protein market in China is rapidly growing. By investing in talented team members like Xin, we can meet the increased demand for natural feed additives that improve animal health and maintain production efficiency,” said Harold Zhou, Regional Operations Director of China. “We are excited to have Xin share his experience and knowledge with us, and we look forward to the opportunities he will bring to our customers.”

Xin joins Amlan with over 13 years of experience in the animal feed industry and extensive technical service knowledge. Before joining Amlan, Xin was a sales supervisor of eastern Shandong (channel) for a global animal health company. In this position, he developed detailed product marketing and customer service plans and provided technical service for distributors.

“Antibiotic-free poultry and swine production in China is expanding, as is consumer demand for natural animal protein products,” said Fred Kao, Vice President of Global Sales. “Xin will play a key role in helping Amlan customers integrate our natural, mineral-based solutions into their operations to help them achieve their business goals.”

Xin earned a master’s degree in preventative veterinary medicine from Yunnan Agricultural University and a bachelor’s degree in veterinary medicine from Laiyang Agricultural University.

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets.

