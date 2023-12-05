Amit Cup Season 2 Expected to Attract Over 100 Participants in 2024

Manila - The Amit Cup 9-Ball Championship Season 2 is set to see a significant increase in participation for its fourth and final leg in early 2024.

According to Philippines News Agency, the participant count is expected to reach at least 100, a substantial growth from the initial 24 participants. Amit, who also organized the tournament to support female athletes, highlighted the steady growth in participation. Ren De Vera, co-founder of the tournament that started in May 2022, anticipates that the number could rise to 128 by the fourth leg. The announcement came during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex's conference hall in Malate, Manila. Amit and De Vera, along with champions Charis Santos and Shane Lui Mongcal, discussed the tournament's growth and future plans. The organizers aim to hold Leg 4 by late January or early February, with ranking points determining the top 16 players for the grand finals. The tournament is designed to simulate international play, offering cash prizes, Predator cue sticks, and a trip to Japan for the top player in the advanced level to represent the country in international compe tition.