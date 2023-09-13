AMIRA AISYA TO BE SEATED AT PN BALANCER BLOCK – JOHOR STATE ASSEMBLY SPEAKER

Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) Puteri Wangsa State Assemblymember Amira Aisya Abd Aziz will be seated at the Balancer Block in line with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) assemblymembers during the Johor State Assembly sitting beginning this Thursday.

Johor State Assembly Speaker Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi said the decision was in line with Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman on Sunday that the party was withdrawing its support for the Unity Government and a notification letter from Johor Balancer Chief Andrew Chen Kah Eng.

"Based on a media statement by the MUDA president and a notification letter by Johor Balancer Chief from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Block Andrew Chen Kah Eng (Stulang), Puteri Wangsa Assemblyman Amira Aisya Abd Aziz’s seat has been moved in line with the PN Balancer Block," he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Puad said the swearing-in ceremony of Simpang Jeram Assemblyman Nazri Abdul Rahman will be held at 9.30 am this Thursday in conjunction with the third meeting of the 15th Johor State Assembly.

Last Sunday, Syed Saddiq was reported to have withdrawn as a supporter of the government and chose to be the third force in the Dewan Rakyat

In the Johor state election in March last year, Barisan Nasional won comfortably with more than a two-thirds majority, securing 40 of the 56 seats in the State Assembly, while PH won 11 seats, followed by PN (three), and one each by PKR and MUDA.

Last Saturday, Nazri who is Bakri Amanah deputy leader, won with a majority of 3,514 votes defeating PN candidate Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya and Independent candidate S. Jeganathan in the Simpang Jeram state by-election.

The by-election was held following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, last July 23.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency