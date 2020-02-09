‘Amihan’ to bring cloudy skies, scattered rains over PH

MANILA Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers will prevail over the archipelago due to the northeast monsoon (amihan), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. forecast, PAGASA said scattered rains are expected over the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Bicol, and provinces of Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro.

Light rain is also expected over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Eastern Visayas.

Moderate to strong winds will blow all over the country while coastal waters along all areas will be moderate to rough. The minimum temperature will be 24.0C while the maximum temperature will be 30.4C. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency