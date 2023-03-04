‘Amihan’ to bring cloudy skies, rains over Luzon Saturday

MANILA: The whole of Luzon and some parts of the Visayas will experience cloudy skies with rains brought by the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” on Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast cloudy skies with rains over Cagayan Valley, the Bicol Region, Apayao, Aurora, Quezon, and Northern Samar due to the “amihan.”

The same weather phenomenon will bring partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Western Visayas.

On the other hand, Mindanao and the rest of the Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds headed northeast will blow over Luzon, the Visayas, and the western section of Mindanao, with moderate to rough seas.

The rest of Mindanao will experience light to moderate winds headed northeast to north, with slight to moderate seas.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 21°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 12°C to 22°C; Legazpi City, 22°C to 29°C; Laoag City, 22°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 23°C to 29°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 32°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency