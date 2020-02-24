‘Amihan’ to bring cloudy skies, light rains Monday

The northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies and light rains in Luzon on Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. forecast that Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have cloudy or partly cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies due to localized thunderstorms.

The temperature in Manila ranges from 23 32 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 21 27 degrees Celsius; Baguio 13 26 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 24 31 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 25 34 degrees Celsius.

