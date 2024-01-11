‘Amihan’, shear line to bring rain showers across Luzon

MANILA: Luzon will experience rains due to the northeast monsoon or "amihan" and shear line affecting the island, the weather bureau said Thursday. Bicol Region and Quezon will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the shear line. Moderate to heavy rains on those areas may result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin. Light rains caused by "amihan" will prevail over Cagayan Valley and Aurora. The "amihan" will also bring isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. Meanwhile, the Visayas and Mindanao are forecast to experience isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Strong winds and rough seas will prevail across extreme Northern Luzon, while the rest of the island will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. Source: Philippines News A gency