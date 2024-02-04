‘Amihan’, easterlies to continue to bring rains across PH

MANILA: Most parts of the country will continue to have cloudy skies with light rains on Sunday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said 'amihan' or the northeast monsoon will affect Northern Luzon, while the easterlies will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao. Cagayan Valley and Aurora province will have cloudy skies with light rains. Ilocos Region and the Cordillera Administrative Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies. Flash floods or landslides may occur. Meanwhile, winds will be moderate to strong in the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao and coastal waters will be moderate to rough. Moderate winds and coastal waters will be experienced in Northern Luzon. The rest of the country will have light to m oderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters. Source: Philippines News Agency