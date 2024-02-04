Latest News

‘Amihan’, easterlies to continue to bring rains across PH

MANILA: Most parts of the country will continue to have cloudy skies with light rains on Sunday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said 'amihan' or the northeast monsoon will affect Northern Luzon, while the easterlies will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao. Cagayan Valley and Aurora province will have cloudy skies with light rains. Ilocos Region and the Cordillera Administrative Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies. Flash floods or landslides may occur. Meanwhile, winds will be moderate to strong in the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao and coastal waters will be moderate to rough. Moderate winds and coastal waters will be experienced in Northern Luzon. The rest of the country will have light to m oderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.