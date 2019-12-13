‘Amihan’, easterlies to affect PH Friday

MANILA Fair weather is expected as two weather systems prevail over the country on Friday.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the Cordillera and Cagayan Valley regions, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the "amihan" or northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will likewise have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, the Visayas, Caraga region, and Palawan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The rest of the country will have cloudy skies with isolated rains brought about by localized thunderstorms.

Temperature in Metro Manila will range from 23C to 31C; Tuguegarao City, 21C to 28C; Baguio City, 14C to 25C; Lipa City, 25C to 31C; Metro Cebu, 24C to 31C; and Metro Davao, 24 C to 33C. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency