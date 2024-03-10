Amihan’, easterlies continue to bring isolated rain showers

MANILA: The northeast monsoon or 'amihan' and the easterlies will continue to bring cloudy skies with isolated rain showers in some parts of the country, the weather bureau said Sunday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with rains in the Bicol region. PAGASA said possible flash floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to at times heavy rains. Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with light rains due to "amihan". Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the northeast monsoon. The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslides are expected during severe thunderstorms. No gale warning has been issu ed but fishers are advised to take precautionary measures in sailing into the seas particularly in Luzon as it may experience moderate to rough seas due to moderate to strong winds heading northeast. The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds blowing northeast and slightly moderate coastal water. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 14°C to 24°C; Laoag City, 22°C to 32°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 30°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 30°C; Puerto Princesa City, 24°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 32°C. Source: Philippines News Agency