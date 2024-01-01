‘Amihan’, easterlies continue to affect PH

MANILA: The northeast monsoon or 'amihan' and easterlies continue to affect the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Monday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands will experience cloudy skies with rains due to amihan. Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to northeast monsoon. The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms. PAGASA said possible flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms. Strong winds heading northeast will prevail over Northern Luzon with rough seas. The rest of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds blowing northeast and coastal waters will be moderate to rough. It said the rest of the c ountry will experience light to east to northeast moderate winds with slight to moderate seas. The temperature ranges between 23.8 °C to 32.2 °C. Source: Philippines News Agency