‘Amihan’, easterlies bring rain showers across PH

MANILA: The northeast monsoon or "amihan" will continue to bring cloudy skies with rain showers over some parts of Luzon on Tuesday. In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting Eastern Visayas and Mindanao. Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rain showers due to the northeast monsoon. Isolated light rain showers will dampen Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, except for Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, the rest of Bicol Region, and Palawan, due to the northeast Monsoon. The easterlies will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Caraga, Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, and Sorsogon. Source: Philippines News Agency