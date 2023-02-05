‘Amihan’ continues to affect Luzon

MANILA: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will be experienced over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Benguet, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Kalinga, Apayao, Aurora due to the northeast monsoon, according to the 5 p.m. weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Sunday.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast to east will prevail over Northern Luzon and Aurora province.

The coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

The 24-hour forecast also said Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan), Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will be partly cloudy to cloudy with light rains, also caused by the northeast monsoon.

Sunset is at 5:57 p.m. while Monday’s sunrise will be at 6:23 a.m.

Source: Philippines News Agency