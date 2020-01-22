Amihan brings light rains over PH Wednesday

-The northeast monsoon (amihan) will bring light rains in most parts of the country Wednesday.

In its 4 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

It will also bring isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

The temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 21-31 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 21-27 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 12-23 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 24-30 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 23-33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Philippines News Agency