‘Amihan’ brings light rains, cloudy skies Wednesday

Light rains and cloudy skies due to the northeast monsoon (amihan) will prevail in most parts of the country on Wednesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. forecast that the Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao regions and the provinces of Quezon and Aurora will have cloudy or partly cloudy skies with light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 19 degrees to 30 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City, 18 degrees to 30 degrees Celsius; Baguio City, 11 degrees to 23 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu, 23 degrees to 29 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao, 23 degrees to 31 degrees Celsius.

