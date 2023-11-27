‘Amihan’ Brings Cloudy Skies and Light Rains to Northern Luzon

Northern Luzon, Philippines – A northeast monsoon, locally known as "amihan," is currently affecting weather conditions in parts of Northern Luzon, bringing cloudy skies and light rains to several areas.

According to Philippines News Agency, The 4 a.m. report from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) indicates that regions including Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Ifugao will experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the amihan. The Ilocos Region and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region are also expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and other parts of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, primarily due to easterlies or localized thunderstorms. PAGASA warned of potential flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms, urging caution. Moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast will affect Luzon, with moderate to rough coastal waters. Visayas and Mindanao will experience light to moderate winds with slight to moderate coastal waters. The temperature across the country is expected to range between 23°C and 31°C.