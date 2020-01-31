Amid nCoV scare, Andanar calls for public cooperation

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar on Friday enjoined the public to cooperate with the government as it intensified its fight against the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the country.

Andanar urged Filipinos to avoid crowded places and practice proper hygiene to help them lower the chances of being afflicted with infectious disease.

We continue to seek everyone's cooperation towards heeding the precautionary measures and safety advisories being promulgated, Andanar said in a statement.

Please avoid crowded places as much as possible, use mask and gloves, and practice of proper hygiene, in order to reduce any exposure to and transmission of the 2019-nCoV, he added.

The Department of Health announced Thursday that a 38-year-old Chinese from Wuhan City in China who is currently in the Philippines tested positive for 2019-nCoV.

The new strain of coronavirus began spreading in Wuhan City in December 2019 and is now affecting several countries, including the Philippines.

The 2019-nCoV has killed more than 200 people and infected over 9,000 others.

World Health Organization (WHO) has advised the public to frequently clean hands, cover mouth when coughing and sneezing, and avoid close contact with a sick person to protect themselves from possible exposure to novel coronavirus.

The public is also advised to avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals, as well as the consumption of raw or undercooked animals.

Those who have fever, cough, and difficulty breathing must also seek early medical attention, according to WHO's advisory.

To prevent the spread of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has also approved the recommendation to temporarily halt the arrival of tourists from Wuhan City and the entire Hubei province in China.

Andanar said the President's temporary travel van was meant to ensure that the safety of Filipinos would not be put at risk.

We support President Duterte's decision to impose an indefinite travel ban on incoming travelers from the entire province of Hubei and other places in China where the disease has spread, as confirmed by the Chinese government, he said.

As part of this administration's preventive measures against the 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and its adherence to the mandate of ensuring public health and safety, such undertaking was deemed necessary, the PCOO chief added.

Source: Philippines News Agency