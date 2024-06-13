AMERICAN GREEN CORNER IS A SIGNIFICANT LEARNING HUB – HAJIJI

KOTA KINABALU, The American Green Corner at the State Library in Tanjung Aru is a significant learning hub where the community can access a wealth of resources on environmental issues, sustainable practices, and the latest technologies. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said access to these resources could empower the people, especially the younger generation, to make a positive impact on the environment. "This initiative is a crucial part of our broader vision encapsulated in the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap. Our goal is to ensure that Sabah not only prospers economically but also thrives in terms of environmental health and social well-being. "Indeed, the American Green Corner supports this vision by fostering an informed and environmentally conscious society," he said in his speech at the American Green Corner launch here tonight, which was also attended by the United States Ambassador to Malaysia, Edgard D. Kagan. Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Ari f delivered the Chief Minister's speech. American Green Corner, located on the second floor of the library, provides learning gadgets such as virtual reality, robotics, mini-games, drones, iPads and many more for visitors to learn about various subjects, especially about the environment and climate change. Hajiji said it was more than just a space within the Sabah State Library as it represents a commitment to environmental awareness and sustainability, adding that the initiative aligns perfectly with the state government's vision for Sabah's future, where education, innovation, and environmental stewardship are intertwined to create a harmonious and sustainable society. "We look forward to many more such partnerships in the future. We thank the United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur for your support in fostering knowledge exchange which has strengthened closer ties between our countries," he said. Meanwhile, Kagan, when met by reporters, said American Green Corner is a partnership between Sabah State Libr ary and the United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur to give something of great value to Sabahans for the betterment of the people. Source: BERNAMA News Agency