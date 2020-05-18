‘Ambo’ weakens into LPA

Tropical Depression Ambo weakens into a low pressure area (LPA) while moving generally northeastward over the Bashi Channel, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the center of LPA was estimated based on all available data at 125 kilometers northwest of Basco, Batanes.

It added that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over Batanes is now lifted but the province will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains until Sunday night.

PAGASA also said moderate to rough seas will be experienced over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

It advised fisherfolk and those with small seacraft not to venture out in the said areas.

