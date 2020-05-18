‘Ambo’ almost stationary over Luzon Strait

Tropical Depression Ambo remains almost stationary over the Luzon Strait, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Ambo is forecast to weaken into a low-pressure area in the next 12 to 24 hours.

It added that light to moderate with, at times, heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands are expected in the next 24 hours.

PAGASA warned that sea travel is risky especially for small seacraft over the seaboards of areas under the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

At 4 a.m. today, the center of tropical storm was estimated at 125 kilometers west northwest of Calayan, Cagayan.

It has maximum winds of up to 45 km per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

In 24 hours, it is expected to move to 180 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes.

PAGASA advised the public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned to take appropriate actions.

Source: Philippines News Agency