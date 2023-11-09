Altus Group to Acquire APAC-Focused Valuation Software Provider Forbury

Strengthening CRE Valuation Offer in APAC Region

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), announced today that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire the business of Forbury Property Valuation Solutions Limited (“Forbury”), a CRE valuation software provider in the Asia Pacific (“APAC”) region.

Forbury’s cloud-based solutions provide valuation tools tailored for the APAC market to help users make informed decisions on when best to refinance, refurbish, reposition or divest their CRE assets. Trusted by the market for over a decade across various asset classes, its flagship Forbury Commercial product is widely adopted for commercial property valuation in the APAC region.

“The addition of Forbury’s widely adopted valuation solution bolsters Altus’ global valuation offer in our growing APAC region,” said Gordon Richardson, President of Altus’ APAC Analytics division. “With this acquisition, we are solidifying our strategic commitment to Australia and the broader APAC region, while also addressing a variety of customer requirements through market-specific valuation capabilities. We’re looking forward to joining forces with Forbury’s 34 employees to enhance the value we bring to clients.”

“This is an exciting milestone for Forbury and our team,” added Steve Surridge who founded the company twenty years ago. “With a global valuation platform, Altus is ideally suited and well-resourced to help accelerate Forbury’s growth and build on our success. Forbury’s valuation tools will be a strong complement to Altus’ existing APAC-focused offers for CRE investors, developers, lenders, proprietors, and advisors.”

The transaction is expected to close on or about December 1, 2023.

