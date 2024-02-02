Alternergy wind projects to source turbines from Chinese supplier

MANILA: Pioneering renewable energy (RE) firm Alternergy Holdings Corp. will source turbines for its Alabat and Tanay wind power projects from China-based Envision Energy. In a statement, Alternergy said it awarded the turbine supply contract to Envision on Thursday for the Alabat and Tanay wind farms, which have a combined potential power generation of 162 megawatts. Under the contract, Envision will design, engineer, manufacture, and deliver wind turbine generators (WTG). Alternergy and Envision also signed a 10-year service and maintenance agreement for both projects. 'Envision Energy was selected after a very thorough and rigorous tender process and due diligence. Our partnership with Envision, a leader in wind technology, will bring cutting-edge innovation to ensure optimal energy generation of Alternergy's next wind projects,' Alternergy Wind Holdings Corp. president Knud Hedeager said. Envision general manager for Asia and Africa Markets John Lee said the company would deploy innovative technologi es to the WTGs for Alabat and Tanay that would suit the wind climatic conditions of the areas where the wind farms are located. Alternergy's Alabat Wind Project is the first wind project in Quezon province while the Tanay Wind Project is the firm's third wind project in Rizal. The listed RE firm will commence construction of the projects by the second quarter of the year in time for their commercial operation by the end of 2025. 'Alternergy's pioneering efforts will again be demonstrated as we join forces with Envision, to use state-of-the-art solutions to achieve high performance and reliability of the wind turbines, and once installed, will be the largest wind turbines in the country,' Alternergy president Gerry Magbanua said. Source: Philippines News Agency