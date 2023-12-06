Alternergy and Quezelco 1 Collaborate for Alabat Wind Farm Power Dispatch

Manila – Alternergy Holdings Corp., a renewable energy company, has formed a partnership with Quezon 1 Electric Cooperative Inc. (Quezelco 1) to dispatch clean energy from its Alabat wind power project. The collaboration was announced in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the cooperation agreement with Quezelco 1 facilitates the dispatch of power from the Alabat Wind Farm to the Luzon grid. This deal paves the way for executing the memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the electric cooperative. Knud Hedeager, president of AWPC (Alabat Wind Power Corp.), emphasized the significance of this partnership with Quezelco 1 to ensure the renewable energy supply from the Alabat Wind Farm Project is transported and delivered to the main grid on schedule as committed under the Green Energy Auction 2 (GEA 2) Program.

Under the MOA, AWPC will construct and commission a 37-kilometer 69kV transmission line from the Alabat Wind Power Farm to the Hongdugua Substation of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). Quezelco 1's role involves building a 10-MVA substation and assisting in securing the right-of-way for the proposed transmission line for Alternergy. Hedeager acknowledged the challenges of transmission connection in power projects and expressed satisfaction with the collaboration with Quezelco 1.

The Alabat Wind Power Farm project received approval from the Quezon Provincial Development Council last October. Concurrently, Alternergy allocated an additional PHP80 million from its initial public offering proceeds to the Alabat wind project. Alternergy has previously stated that construction of its wind farm projects in Alabat and Tanay is scheduled to begin by the first quarter of 2025, in line with the GEA 2 timeline.

Hedeager expressed confidence in the project's progress, highlighting the support from Quezelco 1 and the local government of Quezon, ensuring the achievement of their goals within the tight timeline.