Alternative education opens for surfers in Siargao Island town

The Siargao Island town of General Luna in Surigao del Norte and the Department of Education Siargao Division (DepEd-Siargao) have joined hands to support the formal education of surfers on the island. 'This learning school will give our surfers the chance to finish formal education while pursuing their dreams of becoming world-renowned surfers,' General Luna Mayor Sol Matugas said in a statement Monday. Under the agreement signed Sunday, DepEd-Siargao will open an Alternative Learning System (ALS) program that will serve the professional surfers on the island. Matugas said that as she recognized the love and dedication of the surfers to the watersport, the importance of education as 'the number one weapon in life' must also be valued. Meanwhile, in a phone interview on Monday, ALS local facilitator Glenda Ortojan said some 50 surfers have so far availed of the ALS program since last week. Before assigning applicants to either elementary or high school ALS, she said each learner will be assessed individually based on their latest grade levels. | 'We will be offering flexible and accessible learning options to enable our surfers to balance their training and education effectively,' Ortojan said. Both the elementary and high school levels will have modular and face-to-face learning group sessions once a week.

Source: Philippines News Agency